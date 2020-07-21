Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 143.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 88,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

