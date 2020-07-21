Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in Garmin by 61.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 108.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Garmin by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Garmin by 239.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Garmin by 24.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,454. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.