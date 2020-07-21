SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

