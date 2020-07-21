T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $106.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

