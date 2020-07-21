TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $169,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of TOT opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $25,662.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

