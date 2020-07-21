TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

