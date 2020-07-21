TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $352,539.00. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

