TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

DE opened at $173.81 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.