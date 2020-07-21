TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $123,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.62 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.