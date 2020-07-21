TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.65. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

