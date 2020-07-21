TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 256,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

ROST opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

