TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $63,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.