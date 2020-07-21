TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 386 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

