TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 964 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

OTIS stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.50. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

