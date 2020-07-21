TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

