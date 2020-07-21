TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

