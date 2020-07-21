TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,606 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 65.2% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 26.9% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Southern by 219.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 51,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

