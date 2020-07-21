TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen downgraded Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

