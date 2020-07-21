TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $186.17 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.