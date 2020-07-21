Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HQL stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 114,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

