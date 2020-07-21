Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $13.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $11.49, 1,897,854 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 12,700,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 168.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 335.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 135,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 23.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 147,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

