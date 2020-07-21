Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,924,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

