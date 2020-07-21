Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $136.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

