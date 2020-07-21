Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tfo Tdc LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 5,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 67,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 24,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.36. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

