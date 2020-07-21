The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNLVF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered The Unilever Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $62.90.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

