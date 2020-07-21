TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

