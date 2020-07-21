Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $145.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.