Traders Purchase High Volume of Cimarex Energy Call Options (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,907 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the average volume of 694 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 501.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 366,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 305,913 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.31. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.50 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

