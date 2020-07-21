Traders Purchase Large Volume of BioNTech Call Options (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 1,491 call options.

BNTX stock opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion and a PE ratio of -92.84.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

