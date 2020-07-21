Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,554% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a current ratio of 14.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

