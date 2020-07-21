Trane (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.