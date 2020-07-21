Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. eHealth’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.62.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

