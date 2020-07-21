Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

ATUS stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.