Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Incyte’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

