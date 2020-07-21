Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $277.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.69. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

