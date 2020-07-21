Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,565.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,454.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,368.88. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

