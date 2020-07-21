Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $355.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.76. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $357.21.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

