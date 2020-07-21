Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $856,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

