Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $131.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

