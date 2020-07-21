Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,906,000 after purchasing an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

TEAM opened at $190.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

