Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 23.5% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $353.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $355.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.93.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

