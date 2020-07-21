Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.46.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

