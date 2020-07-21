Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of PWR opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

