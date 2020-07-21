Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 101,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,892,000 after buying an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. ValuEngine lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

