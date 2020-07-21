Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin acquired 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

