Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,161,000 after purchasing an additional 388,054 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.16.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.44. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

