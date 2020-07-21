Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stake Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 77.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

