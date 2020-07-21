Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 750 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $31,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.50%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

