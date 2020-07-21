Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 868 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 289.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ventas were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after purchasing an additional 989,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 18,660,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,090,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,046 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

NYSE:VTR opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

