Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

